The one you have been waiting for ...One of the most sought after locations in Somers Point.Just mins to Ocean City beaches. This 3800 sq ft 1 of a kind masterpiece has stunning panoramic views of the Great Bay CC golf course. As you enter through the custom glass front doors you are welcomed by an amazing 400sq ft living room w/ custom mahogany firepl & built in show case.Cathedral ceiling & bay windows drench this room in natural sunlight. For the chef, we have a kitchen complete w/sub zero refrig,Thermador oven,center island and a plethora of cabinets & counter space.Lg Formal dining rm perfect for entertaining w/sliding glass doors that lead to the massive deck. You will cherish the amazing 540sq ft Great rm w/ windows overlooking the beautifully landscaped yard & golf course w/ pavers that lead to a water fountain & pond. Amenities include a magnificent built in wet bar,firepl, dining area & powder rm. On this floor you will find a commercial kitchen for private use.Ascend to the Massive 350sq ft owner's suite, surrounded by windows w/ a breathtaking panoramic view of the golf course which features a fireplace, private balcony, whirlpool tub,shower, custom porcelain double sinks, & 2 walk in closets & home office. On the upper level you will find an additional private suite w/windows overlooking the golf course,balcony, half bath & walk in closet.There are 2 more bedrooms & a full bath.You will love this home & memories you will make.Your summer at the shore awaits
4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $599,000
