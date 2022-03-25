4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $519,000

Exquisite Custom Built home was built with 2 x 6 dimensional lumber on exterior walls. It features 3 levels of living space (not including full basement) Main Floor features: Open concept Living area, Gas Fire Place and 3 large Palm Ceiling Fans, Dining Room and Kitchen complete the great room space. Some highlights: Kitchen has Custom Walnut Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, seating at peninsula counter and much more! Master bedroom/ Guest bedroom located on main floor accompanied with its own full Tiled Bathroom and walk in Shower, along with sliders leading to the back yard, 11 foot Ceiling with 8" Crown Molding throughout first floor, hardwood Stair Case and flooring leading up to the 3rd floor complimented with 4" Trim Molding. Upper 2nd Level features: Master Bedroom: located on the 2nd floor includes a relaxing Reading area, (4) 6 foot Closets. Master Bath features River Bed Stone on Shower and Jacuzzi, (2) large Bedrooms with large Closets and 3rd full bath. 2nd floor also features: Laundry area with Refrigerator,Washer and Dryer. 3rd level has a Unfinished Attic that runs the length of the house. Could be used for another Bedroom or Office. Added Bonus is a finished basement with work out area. Half court Basketball court, 10 x 30 Shed, Deck area off Kitchen and Dining area, Rounded Drive way with additional off street parking, Parking for 3 to 4 cars, Vinyl Fenced in Yard for Total Privacy, Sprinkler System and Alarm system.