4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $519,000

Exquisite Custom Built 2 x 6 framed home. Features 3 floors plus a Finished basement. Main Floor features: Open concept Living Room with Gas Fire Place and 2 large Palm Ceiling Fans, Dining Room and Kitchen. Kitchen has Custom Walnut Cabinets with large Palm Ceiling Fan, Stainless Steel Appliances, seating for 5 around a large U Shaped Counter. 1 Bedroom on main floor has full Tiled Bathroom with walk in Shower and Sliders leading out to the back yard. 11 foot Ceiling with 8" Crown Molding throughout first floor. Hardwood Floors and Stair Cast up to the 3rd floor with 4" Trim Molding. Upper 2nd Level features: Master Bedroom with relaxing Reading area, 4 - 6 foot Closets. Master Bath features River Bed Stone on Shower and Jacuzzi. 2 large Bedrooms with large Closets and another full bath. 2nd floor also features: Laundry area with Refrigerator,Washer and Dryer 3rd level has a Unfinished Attic that runs the length of the house. Could be used for another Bedroom or Office. Added Bonus is a finished basement with work out area. Half court Basketball area 10 x 30 Shed. Deck area off Kitchen and Dining area. Rounded Drive way with additional off street parking. Parking for 3 to 4 cars Vinyl Fenced in Yard for Total Privacy. Sprinkler System and Alarm system