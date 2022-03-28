4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $5,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Available Now to May 30, 2022. Weekly or monthly. Waterfront 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath townhouse with 50' Boat slip. Features two Master en Suites, each with walk-in closets, jacuzzi tubs, private decks overlooking the water. Sunny open floor plan, kitchen with granite counter, stainless steel appliances, gas stove. 25' deck over the bay with spectacular sunset views, the Ocean City Ferris wheel on the horizon. Spacious carport for 4 cars, boats, kayaks and jet ski's. Dock with a 50' boat slip. Anchorage Poynte is located on the Longport-Somers Point Causeway close to shopping, doggie beach, restaurants, Anchorage Tavern, Shore Memorial, AtlantiCare. Local beaches Longport, Margate, Ventnor and Ocean City. Nearby restaurants, Carolines, Clancy's By The Bay, Gregory's, Bay Sushi. Minutes to Atlantic City Casinos and nightlife. Your well behaved pet is welcome. Don't miss this one, it's a great catch!

