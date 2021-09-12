4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $359,000

A must see!! One of the most desirable locations in Somers Point! This sprawling, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath rancher is located on a quiet street with GORGEOUS golf course views! Walk in to your open living room with beautiful hardwood floors, and a spacious kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. There are three nicely sized bedrooms and a huge master bedroom! House is currently occupied by tenants until the end of August. Don't miss out on this one!!