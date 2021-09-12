 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $359,000

4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $359,000

4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $359,000

A must see!! One of the most desirable locations in Somers Point! This sprawling, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath rancher is located on a quiet street with GORGEOUS golf course views! Walk in to your open living room with beautiful hardwood floors, and a spacious kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. There are three nicely sized bedrooms and a huge master bedroom! House is currently occupied by tenants until the end of August. Don't miss out on this one!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News