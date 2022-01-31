 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $349,000

This 4 bedroom home, which is nestled among the peace & quite of the Great Bay Country Club is being offered for Sale for your consideration. The Fairways section of Somers Point offers that "Feel Great where You Live" neighborhood, yet is only minutes away from South Jersey's finest beaches, bike paths, boating, fitness clubs & local restaurants. Schedule your appointment today to view this wonderful home. The Shore Starts Here!

