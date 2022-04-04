 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $349,000

Welcome Home- looking for year-round living in great school district Mainland or perfect summer home just under 2,000 sq.ft 2-story 4BR/2BA additional large dining area and family room. 10 minutes to Ocean City beaches, 5 mins to the parkway-15 mins to AC. Somers Point restaurants, beach concerts!

