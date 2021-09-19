Ocean City living for a fraction of the price! Good size home on a quiet, tree lined street, a stone's throw to Ocean City in Somers Point "The Shore Starts Here!" Its just over a 1/4 mile to the Route 52 (9th Street) bridge and just 3 miles from the beach. Home is convenient to all Somers Point has to offer. Currently set up with nearly identical floor plans for the two levels each with separate entrances in the front and rear. Each level has two bedrooms, a full bathroom, eat in kitchen and living room. Perfect for in-law quarters or extended family. There is also a large unfinished basement/garage. Dream big to make this into your perfect vacation or year-round home. Just a short walk to Greate Bay Country Club or the Crab Trap! Perfect opportunity for a handy home remodeler to live on one floor while remodeling the other to transform this into your dream home! This would be a great location for a shore based contractor as well. Large basement/garage with plenty of room to store your tools just minutes from the shore towns around Ocean City.
4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $304,900
