4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $275,000

Become the new homeowner to this single family home in a great section of Somers Point. Traditional layout offering formal living and dining rooms - LR offers gas log fireplace. Hardwood flooring throughout the house except for tiled bathrooms. Kitchen opens to the dining and family rooms; granite tops, stainless steel appliances. Family room with sliders to rear patio and large fenced yard; also offers large shed. Four very nice sized bedrooms; and large main bedroom with private bath. Also features an attached garage. With some needed TLC you will bring this home back to its beauty. Offering approximately 2000 sq ft - this home has the potential to be of great value in today's market once you've completed your DIYs. Make this Home!