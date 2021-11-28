 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $261,990

4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $261,990

4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $261,990

Cozy but not small. Charming but modern. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in a highly desirable area of Somers Point near restaurants, the bike path and the ocean city beaches! The Renovated eat-in-kitchen has white cabinets, stainless appliances and a door to the enormous fully fenced yard with a patio and storage shed. The large family room has hardwood floors a brick walled fireplace, access to the cozy front sunroom, open to the dining area. Also on the 1st floor are 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. the 2nd floor has a storage area and the finished 4th bedroom and bathroom. Full basement for additional storage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On a Roll … at Sugar Hill Sub Shop
Dining

On a Roll … at Sugar Hill Sub Shop

When you talk about the best subs in South Jersey, the conversation doesn’t go very long before somebody brings up Sugar Hill Sub Shop in Mays Landing. And for good reason. A classic no-frills American deli, Sugar Hill offers some damn good sandwiches, with everything from standards like turkey, roast beef or ham and cheese to a long list of one-of-a-kind specialty subs.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News