4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $261,990

Cozy but not small. Charming but modern. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in a highly desirable area of Somers Point near restaurants, the bike path and the ocean city beaches! The Renovated eat-in-kitchen has white cabinets, stainless appliances and a door to the enormous fully fenced yard with a patio and storage shed. The large family room has hardwood floors a brick walled fireplace, access to the cozy front sunroom, open to the dining area. Also on the 1st floor are 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. the 2nd floor has a storage area and the finished 4th bedroom and bathroom. Full basement for additional storage.