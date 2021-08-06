4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $1,249,000

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Sit back and enjoy the sea breezes and incredible sea views from your own beautiful bay side deck! This spectacular home not only offers fantastic views from the outside, you can enjoy all these views from practically every room! This well appointed home sits on an over sized lot and right up to the waters edge, perfect for every water sport imaginable. Large, spacious open floor plan, offers 4 bedrooms, (2 master suites, complete with en suite baths) 3.5 baths total, gourmet eat in kitchen, Kraftmade cabinetry, stainless Whirlpool Gold appliances, quartz counter tops, wet bar and more! An elevator (from street level), 2 car garage, Jacuzzi, tiki bar, makes this 4 story home a dream home with easy accessibility! Home Warranty too! Floating dock for jet skis, kayak. Enjoy the nearby beaches & make this your private retreat!