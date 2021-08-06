LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Sit back and enjoy the sea breezes and incredible sea views from your own beautiful bay side deck! This spectacular home not only offers fantastic views from the outside, you can enjoy all these views from practically every room! This well appointed home sits on an over sized lot and right up to the waters edge, perfect for every water sport imaginable. Large, spacious open floor plan, offers 4 bedrooms, (2 master suites, complete with en suite baths) 3.5 baths total, gourmet eat in kitchen, Kraftmade cabinetry, stainless Whirlpool Gold appliances, quartz counter tops, wet bar and more! An elevator (from street level), 2 car garage, Jacuzzi, tiki bar, makes this 4 story home a dream home with easy accessibility! Home Warranty too! Floating dock for jet skis, kayak. Enjoy the nearby beaches & make this your private retreat!
4 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $1,249,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Numerous inbound and outbound Spirit Airlines flights were canceled at Atlantic City International Airport on Sunday and…
Young people — visitors and residents alike — long have gravitated into large groups on Jersey Shore boardwalks and promenades. It seems to be…
ATLANTIC CITY — An early morning shooting left a 42-year-old man dead Sunday.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A retired Atlantic City police sergeant was killed Thursday in a motor vehicle accident in the township.
Spirit Airlines continued canceling flights Tuesday after it was announced that weather and “operational challenges” had impacted flight sched…
Several area fire departments battled a fire at Groff’s Recycling Center in Galloway Township on Sunday afternoon.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A funeral for a State Police lieutenant who died last week will be held Tuesday.
One of the beauties of the Jersey Shore for anyone looking to purchase a vacation home (or a year-round resort residence) is its diversity — t…
OCEAN CITY — Mayor Jay Gillian acknowledges $42 million is a big number.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Thursday has been yet another day of cancellations at Atlantic City International Airport.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE