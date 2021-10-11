4 Bedroom Home in Seaville - $474,900

Wonderful home located in one of Seaville's very desirable neighborhoods... 4 bedrooms (1 on 1st floor), 2 full baths, powder room, new kitchen granite counters, newer stainless appliances, gas range, formal dining room and living room w/wood burning fireplace, family TV/room with wood burning stove for those cozy winter evenings also a wet bar, gas heat, central ac, master bath & hall bath recently redone, 2 car attached garage, above ground pool can stay or seller will dismantle, spacious back yard with patio and storage sheds. New roof 2018. Easy to take a LQQK.