 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Seaville - $474,900

4 Bedroom Home in Seaville - $474,900

4 Bedroom Home in Seaville - $474,900

Wonderful home located in one of Seaville's very desirable neighborhoods... 4 bedrooms (1 on 1st floor), 2 full baths, powder room, new kitchen granite counters, newer stainless appliances, gas range, formal dining room and living room w/wood burning fireplace, family TV/room with wood burning stove for those cozy winter evenings also a wet bar, gas heat, central ac, master bath & hall bath recently redone, 2 car attached garage, above ground pool can stay or seller will dismantle, spacious back yard with patio and storage sheds. New roof 2018. Easy to take a LQQK.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News