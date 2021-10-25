 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Seaville - $424,500

An amazing opportunity to get into one of Upper’s best neighborhoods! This 4 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath, 2,700 square foot home is an entertainer’s dream! Featuring a Great Room with a fireplace and wet bar that opens up to an expansive deck and in-ground, 20x40 heated pool and hot tub. The eat-in kitchen and dining room lead out to a charming screened-in porch, which overlooks the beautiful backyard. The first floor has mostly hardwood floors throughout and also features a home office off the kitchen. The large master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, a private balcony, 3 closets including a cedar closet and a full bath with antique clawfoot tub and dual-head spa shower. The 2nd floor also features 3 other spacious rooms, a full bath and a laundry room. This lovely, wooded, corner lot in Seaville is a must see! A wonderful family home ready to make it yours!

