4 Bedroom Home in Pomona - $158,000

CALLING ALL INVESTORS/HANDYMAN/CONTRACTORS!!! FIX AND FLIP ME NOW!! Good Size Lot ~ Located on a Quiet Street in the Cutest Family Neighborhood in the Pomona Section of Galloway. This Sizable Rancher Features 4BD - 2BA, Open Floor Plan, Large Bonus Family Room with a Wood Burning Fireplace, Eat in Kitchen, Master Bedroom with a Sitting Area(Turn to 4th BD), and 2 Sheds with Plenty of Storage. Needs a Full Renovation but, it has Great Bones, Great Space, and Great Location. Loads of Potential! Call The Listing Agent to See the Possibilities!