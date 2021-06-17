 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $99,900

Great Investor Fixer Upper or Great starter home! Needs some Tender Loving Care and it'll be back to its beauty! Home has laminate flooring all throughout, radiator heating, full unfinished basement. Bring your imagination cause this one still has great bones to work with! Property is being sold Strictly AS-IS. Seller is motivated so bring all offers! Vacant - Go & Show!

