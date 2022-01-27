ATTENTION ALL INVESTORS - An opportunity awaits you to build your portfolio with this 4 BED / 1.5 BATH single-family home. This home features plenty of space, offers four (4) nicely sized bedrooms, a front storage/mudroom, has gas and a fenced in yard. According to Public Tax Records, it is listed as being 1,277 sq. ft. It is in need of some TLC but can offer a great opportunity for a rental. A 976 sq. ft., 4 BED / 2 BATH house on Walnut Ave. recently rented for $1,800/mo. Schedule your showing today. There are a ton of Renters standing by waiting for a house like this to be available after repairs are made. Property is in As-is Condition. This property is a Short Sale and is Subject to Bank Approval!
4 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $89,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
PLEASANTVILLE — The search for a missing Egg Harbor Township man ended Tuesday when the body of 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman was discovere…
PLEASANTVILLE — City police are searching for a missing Egg Harbor Township man they say was last seen early Sunday morning.
WEST WILDWOOD — West Wildwood Police Officer Dylan Keenan-Hannum is out of jail and out of a job after reaching a plea deal on charges of maki…
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article is from the January issue of Flavor, the Press of Atlantic City’s magazine showcasing the food and drink …
The hits keep coming in January. This weekend will be four out of five that we spend the week watching for a storm to strike the area.
ATLANTIC CITY — After conducting a walkthrough of the nearly 23-year-old facility Wednesday evening, city officials say they have a temporary …
ATLANTIC CITY — New At-Large Councilman Bruce Weekes ran on a Democratic ticket with Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his team, but he’s already sett…
Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it's not a question of whether or not Friday night into Saturday's storm will be rain or snow. Rather, it's wh…
Debra Ann Sadusky is buried in a cemetery near the southwest branch of Rancocas Creek in Medford, Burlington County, surrounded by the graves …
Two South Jersey deer have tested positive for past coronavirus infection, according to a news release recently issued by the New Jersey Depar…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE