4 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $89,000

ATTENTION ALL INVESTORS - An opportunity awaits you to build your portfolio with this 4 BED / 1.5 BATH single-family home. This home features plenty of space, offers four (4) nicely sized bedrooms, a front storage/mudroom, has gas and a fenced in yard. According to Public Tax Records, it is listed as being 1,277 sq. ft. It is in need of some TLC but can offer a great opportunity for a rental. A 976 sq. ft., 4 BED / 2 BATH house on Walnut Ave. recently rented for $1,800/mo. Schedule your showing today. There are a ton of Renters standing by waiting for a house like this to be available after repairs are made. Property is in As-is Condition. This property is a Short Sale and is Subject to Bank Approval!