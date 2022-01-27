 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $89,000

4 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $89,000

4 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $89,000

ATTENTION ALL INVESTORS - An opportunity awaits you to build your portfolio with this 4 BED / 1.5 BATH single-family home. This home features plenty of space, offers four (4) nicely sized bedrooms, a front storage/mudroom, has gas and a fenced in yard. According to Public Tax Records, it is listed as being 1,277 sq. ft. It is in need of some TLC but can offer a great opportunity for a rental. A 976 sq. ft., 4 BED / 2 BATH house on Walnut Ave. recently rented for $1,800/mo. Schedule your showing today. There are a ton of Renters standing by waiting for a house like this to be available after repairs are made. Property is in As-is Condition. This property is a Short Sale and is Subject to Bank Approval!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News