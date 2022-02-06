 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $229,000

Large home with 4 bedrooms and an additional in law quarter with independent entrance. Brand new roof, a large deck on the back and plenty of back yard. Very close to Main St with the bus stop 3 houses away. It's probably one of the most convenient locations in Pleasantville. Excellent and beautiful area. This house also has a full basement with a bath. The basement has inside and outside entrance but needs attention.

