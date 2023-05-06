Don't miss this 3 story townhouse in Bayport Condominium! This unit features 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.2 baths, huge windows for natural sunlight, sliding doors leading out to your balcony to sit and relax on. Property is fully gutted to the studs and needs a full reno. Now is the perfect opportunity to own this condo with TONS of potential! Being sold AS IS, WHERE IS, Buyer is responsible for all inspections, CO, & certifications. All information & property details set forth in this listing, including all utilities & all room dimensions are approximate, are deemed reliable but not guaranteed & should be independently verified if any person intends to engage in a transaction based upon it. Seller/current owner does not represent and/or guarantee that all property information & details have been provided in this MLS listing.
4 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $198,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
If a 1927 law was sought to completion, Seven Bridges Road, now just in Little Egg Harbor, would be true to its namesake. The other two bridge…
Some loyal patrons loved Jerry Blavat’s Jersey Shore nightclub so much, they supposedly bought houses nearby so they could walk, dance to the …
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Ram's Head Inn is getting a fresh start.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Five people were injured in a three-car crash that shut down a section of Delilah Road for about two hours Sunday mornin…
SOMERS POINT — The weather couldn’t have cooperated any better Saturday for Bayfest.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE