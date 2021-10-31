Totally redone home. Great for a large family inn needs of space. Brand new Central air and heating system, flooring, appliances, windows and doors, painting and bathrooms. Large driveway, a garage and a separate shed. Large fenced in yard. The location is awesome and beautiful. Easy to show with an appointment only.
4 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $189,000
