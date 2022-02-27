4 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $172,900

This home offers four good size cozy bedrooms, 1.5 bath with an additional room on the main level can be used as 5th bedroom. As you walk into this home you will find an extra room before entering the living room. This extra room can be set up as a playroom for your little one. This home offers over 1700 sq ft, with a utility room on the main level and a basement. Conveniently located within minutes to the school, restaurants, grocery stores, route 40 and the Exp Way. Please excuse the photos they were taking during Halloween season. Buyer(s) responsible for all required inspections, certifications and C/O for closing. Home inspection is for buyer's informational purposes only. AS-IS. Seller will not make any repairs or replaces. Some appliances belongs to the tenant. Will need at least 60 days for closing. LBP in Docs.