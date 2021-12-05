 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $169,900

Convenient location for this great 4 bedroom cape with unfinished basement. Property was converted to natural gas from oil (above ground tank has been removed) in 2018. Other features include central air, ceiling fans, large driveway with 1 car detached garage and a fenced yard. 2 bedrooms on the main level and 2 upstairs with a large bonus room on the first floor.

