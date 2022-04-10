4 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $169,000

4BD/2BA 2 story home fully rented (month to month) good condition ready for a new family priced to sell! CALL NOW to schedule your private showing.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — American Airlines will start selling tickets to destinations around the world through Atlantic City International Airpor…
The Cape May County Health Department has confirmed four cases of cryptosporidium and 11 probable cases in the county, the department said Friday.
BRIDGETON — Police said they arrested a city man Sunday night after finding drugs and machine gun equipment in his car.
OCEAN CITY — Through a tangle of phragmites, over a handmade bridge across a drainage stream and a muddy stretch of marsh, lies a deeply rutte…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Fed up with crowded streets outside their older-adult community, about a dozen township residents gathered Wednesday to …
UPPER TOWNSHIP — An investigation continues into a fatal two-car collision on Tuckahoe Road on Saturday afternoon.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A couple dozen neighbors came prepared to face off against Mike and Robin Halpern, owners of a small vineyard in Upper …
The dream is over for Atlantic City High School boys basketball coach Gene Allen.
It follows a similar agreement made by Lower Township in July, privatizing the township’s emergency medical services.
An Ocean City Boardwalk favorite is coming to Citizens Bank Park this season.
