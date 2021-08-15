4 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $165,900

This home offers four good size cozy bedrooms, 1.5 bath with an additional room on main level can be use as 5th bedroom. As you walk into this home you will find an extra room before entering the living room. This extra room can be set up as a playroom for your little one. This home is over 1700 sq ft, with a utility room on the main level and a basement. Conveniently located within minutes to the school, restaurants, grocery stores, route 40 and Express Way. Please excuse the photos they were taking during Halloween season. Buyer(s) responsible for all required inspections, certifications and C/O for closing. Home inspections are for buyer's personal information used only. LBP in Docs.