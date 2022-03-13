 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $139,900

4 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $139,900

4 Beds 1 1/2 Baths, Central Air, very spacious, half block to Washington Ave school, grocery stores, churches and major roads, Tenants occupied paying $1325 monthly, Lease expire on March the 31st 2022; Tenants can stay or move out; As Is, Buyers are responsible for any inspection or repairs required by the city of Pleasantville.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News