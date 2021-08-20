Come home to this magnificent house at the end of the cul de sac with a beautiful heated pool and backyard with multi-level decks for entertaining. Located in a highly sought-after neighborhood this home welcomes your guests with a large front porch, perfect for rocking chairs and lemonade. When you enter the home the 2-story foyer with marble floors invites you in. On the main level, enjoy a formal living room & dining room, eat in kitchen, 2-story family room with a gas fireplace for those chilly nights. Also, on the main level relax in your den/media room or use as a playroom. A large room, currently an office was a playroom, has a separate entrance off the driveway with a nice size closet. Could possibly be converted to an in-law suite as the main level 1/2 bath is plumbed for a tub/shower. The second 1/2 bath is accessed from the backyard perfect for pool parties and outdoor entertaining. The second floor offers 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. The main bedroom, with vaulted ceilings is large enough to be your personal retreat with large en suite with double sinks, larger shower, and whirlpool tub to soak your troubles away. The 2nd bedroom located in the turret is every kid’s dream room. The oversized 4th bedroom offers window seats with built in storage. Newly installed hardwood floors are interspersed throughout the main level. The whole house including the backyard is wired for sound. Pool house & storage shed allow for plenty of storage to free up the garage for your cars.
4 Bedroom Home in Palermo - $579,900
