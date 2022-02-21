 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Palermo - $349,900

4 Bedroom Home in Palermo - $349,900

Welcome to this charming home in the Oak Forest Estate's neighborhood. Featuring four bedrooms, one full bath and one half bath, large family room with fireplace and two screened porches that overlook the large, fully fenced in backyard. The Main level offers a living room, dining room with sliders to the top level screened in porch, eat-in-kitchen, three bedrooms and full bath. Head downstairs and you will find a large family room with brick fireplace and sliders leading to another screened porch, fourth bedroom, powder room and laundry room with utility sink. Off of the laundry room give access to your one car garage, perfect for your storage needs. This home is conveniently located near Caldwell Park, beaches, and plenty of shopping. Upper Township school systems. Don't wait too long, schedule your tour today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News