4 Bedroom Home in Palermo - $349,900

Welcome to this charming home in the Oak Forest Estate's neighborhood. Featuring four bedrooms, one full bath and one half bath, large family room with fireplace and two screened porches that overlook the large, fully fenced in backyard. The Main level offers a living room, dining room with sliders to the top level screened in porch, eat-in-kitchen, three bedrooms and full bath. Head downstairs and you will find a large family room with brick fireplace and sliders leading to another screened porch, fourth bedroom, powder room and laundry room with utility sink. Off of the laundry room give access to your one car garage, perfect for your storage needs. This home is conveniently located near Caldwell Park, beaches, and plenty of shopping. Upper Township school systems. Don't wait too long, schedule your tour today.