Pride of Ownership in Upper Twp. The original home, built in 2007, was custom designed by the owner, well built and with a thoughtful layout. The current owner has just completed an update and renovation that has the feel of new construction. With approximately 3,450 sq ft of living space, a full poured basement (unfinished but high ceilings) and an additional loft/storage room, there is plenty of room for every lifestyle. The long driveway leading to the garage and outside parking affords you room to park two cars inside and mutiple cars outside. Enter the house through the attached garage or use the walkway to the front door. The front porch has been totally renovated with a new metal roof, solid perimeter soffit, Trex decking and Azek trim package complimented by a new gutter system that was not previously installed. Entering the grand foyer you are welcomed by a cathedral ceiling and an elegant staircase to the second floor. Except for the Bathrooms, Kitchen and Laundry room that are still tiled, all of the flooring throughout the house has been upgraded with new Vinyl Plank Flooring and installed by Avalon Flooring. Standing in the foyer, to the left is a Den/Office or Playroom and a hallway taking you to the half-bath, laundry/utility/mudroom and the garage. To the right of the Foyer is a spacious Family room complete with an elegant stone, gas fireplace and complimented by new Bali blinds. Going forward from the Foyer is the Modern Kitchen complete with custom cabinets, granite counters, center island and stainless steel appliances including a New Samsung Refrigerator. Just beyond the Kitchen is an additional area or breakfast nook. To the left the kitchen area is a Formal Dining Room and both rooms lead to an oversized outside deck, great for entertaining family and friends, cook-outs or just enjoying the evening watching the stars. Making your way to the second floor up the grand staircase there are four bedrooms and two full baths on this floor, along with a large unfinished room at the end of the hall; great for storage, man-cave, she-shed, game room, craft room, workshop or whatever else you may need it for. When you arrive at the top of the staircase, you can make a hard left and go to the east- end of the hall where you are greeted with a full bath and to each side is a bedroom. Going back down the hall, past the stairs, is an oversized bedroom. Crossing the hall a little to the right you enter the Grand Master Bedroom with ample space for a sitting area. Entering in the palatial Master Bath you'll find custom cabinetry, dual sinks with quartz tops, a whirlpool soaking tub, a tiled walk-in shower with a New Moen Thermostatic Shower System; including a Rain Shower and four Body Sprays. A full walk-in closet rounds out the area. Still on the second floor hall, there is also a pull down for the full size attic and an Attic Tent has been installed for energy efficiency. Attributing to additional Energy Efficiency are two Multi-Zoned New Trane High Efficiency Heating and 16 seer AC units with a transferrable warranty. The entire interior of the house has been repainted, including all the trim and doors, giving it a very clean, new look. This oversized corner lot features all new landscaping surrounding the house, with drip irrigation. An Irrigation well tune-up was performed with new bladder tank and irrigation switch, four new irrigation valves installed in rear yard and a new irrigation WiFi controller. The rear yard has endless options to make this property your private oasis, including ample room for a large pool and entertainment area. So many more possibilities to make this house even better than it already is. Call today for your private showing!!