4 Bedroom Home in Ocean View - $459,000

NEWLY RENOVATED!! JCM Development once again put their expertise and vision to work. Located on an established quiet neighborhood street sits a home anticipating a new family's arrival. Many upgrades were done to this home to give it the facelift it has today. The exterior upgrades include newly painted front porch and rear deck, custom Azec front porch columns, black shutters for the windows out front, 2 landscaping beds with beautiful new foliage, exterior light fixtures and welcoming front door. Upon entering, the first floor offers a large bedroom, large dining room, rec room, half bath, kitchen, pantry closet, family room and laundry room. Waterproof vinyl flooring spans from wall to wall, new baseboard/trim throughout and a cozy soft gray paint selection really sets the tone for this upgraded interior transformation. The open concept kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances, new wooden cabinetry, rustic floating shelves and a very tasteful backsplash that catches the eye. The kitchen island has available seating along with an inset microwave, easy for the kids to make their own popcorn! The dining room is large enough to entertain the whole family for Thanksgiving and has great sightlines to the front yard. The family room has a custom board and batten wainscotting with chair rail that borders the room perfectly. The washer and dryer are also new and the laundry room serves it's purpose with plenty of space to spare. Off the family room is a newly painted deck and a large fenced in backyard with a storage shed. Back inside you will notice newly installed stair treads going to the second floor. The second floor includes 2 large bedrooms, full bathroom and the master suite/ensuite. Both bedrooms are boast with space and also feature new vinyl flooring, baseboard/trim and paint. The full bathroom has been fully renovated with a new vanity, tub/shower, wall tile, toilet, paint and fixtures. The master bedroom is on it's own level with the amount of space you have. The walk-in closet does the trick for the happy couple along with a linen closet outside the ensuite. the ensuite has also been fully renovated with a new vanity, toilet, walk in shower with artistically designed wall tile and fixtures to compliment. This home will be a great find for any family looking to be in an updated home, in a neighborhood looking to make their own new memories.
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean View - $459,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CAPE MAY — Developer Eustice Mita unveiled plans Tuesday for a 168-room hotel on Beach Avenue, one he said would rival the grand hotels of a c…
ATLANTIC CITY — Village Supermarket Inc. will pay $1 a year to operate a ShopRite in Atlantic City, staff members with the Casino Reinvestment…
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — Gunfire in the parking lot of a Walmart has claimed the life of a Hammonton teenager and left his father wounded.
AtlantiCare said Wednesday it is temporarily suspending visitation due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and other concerns.
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of her father and her father’s girlfriend in Surf City, the Ocea…
Nine suspects have been indicted on charges relating to a May 22 mass shooting in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer We…
Thirty-seven establishments will extend their Atlantic City Restaurant Week menus to next week, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority …
PLEASANTVILLE — Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee called for an investigation Friday into what she said was an effort to oust her from her s…
OCEAN CITY — New bathrooms are on the way on two blocks of the Boardwalk, city Administrator George Savastano told City Council on Thursday.
Three men were indicted by a grand jury Thursday in the July 4 fatal shooting of Jasayde Holder, 10, of Vineland.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE