4 Bedroom Home in Ocean View - $459,000

NEWLY RENOVATED!! JCM Development once again put their expertise and vision to work. Located on an established quiet neighborhood street sits a home anticipating a new family's arrival. Many upgrades were done to this home to give it the facelift it has today. The exterior upgrades include newly painted front porch and rear deck, custom Azec front porch columns, black shutters for the windows out front, 2 landscaping beds with beautiful new foliage, exterior light fixtures and welcoming front door. Upon entering, the first floor offers a large bedroom, large dining room, rec room, half bath, kitchen, pantry closet, family room and laundry room. Waterproof vinyl flooring spans from wall to wall, new baseboard/trim throughout and a cozy soft gray paint selection really sets the tone for this upgraded interior transformation. The open concept kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances, new wooden cabinetry, rustic floating shelves and a very tasteful backsplash that catches the eye. The kitchen island has available seating along with an inset microwave, easy for the kids to make their own popcorn! The dining room is large enough to entertain the whole family for Thanksgiving and has great sightlines to the front yard. The family room has a custom board and batten wainscotting with chair rail that borders the room perfectly. The washer and dryer are also new and the laundry room serves it's purpose with plenty of space to spare. Off the family room is a newly painted deck and a large fenced in backyard with a storage shed. Back inside you will notice newly installed stair treads going to the second floor. The second floor includes 2 large bedrooms, full bathroom and the master suite/ensuite. Both bedrooms are boast with space and also feature new vinyl flooring, baseboard/trim and paint. The full bathroom has been fully renovated with a new vanity, tub/shower, wall tile, toilet, paint and fixtures. The master bedroom is on it's own level with the amount of space you have. The walk-in closet does the trick for the happy couple along with a linen closet outside the ensuite. the ensuite has also been fully renovated with a new vanity, toilet, walk in shower with artistically designed wall tile and fixtures to compliment. This home will be a great find for any family looking to be in an updated home, in a neighborhood looking to make their own new memories.