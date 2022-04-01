4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $985,000

Enjoy this triple mint condition South End home on an EXTRA LARGE 60 x 115 lot. The sunlight pours throughout the home for warmth and brightness. This home includes 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a large family room, a newly updated kitchen, HVAC new in 2020, a roof was installed in 2013, a storage room, separate outside shower and laundry room. The screened rear porch captures sunset views from the back bay. Only 4 blocks from the 53rd street beach lifeguard entrance and 2 blocks from a playground and basketball court. Enjoy restaurants, ice cream parlors, delis, and best of all… the beautiful South End beaches and Corson's Inlet State Park which is within walking distance or drive minutes away for boat launch or fishing. The new premier location in Ocean City... an extra large lot, quiet street, and plenty of parking. This meticulous home can be lived in for many years or you can build your new trophy home! This is a must-see.