Unique Private Courtyard with 18 Newer Singles! This Custom Built, Elevated 2 Story Gorgeous Single Family Home Features: 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Jr. Master Suite on the 1st Floor, No Expense Spared w/ High-end Amenities, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Solid Maple Custom Cabinets, Professional Grade Bosch SS Appliances, Top of the Line Quartz in Kitchen and All Baths, Tile Backsplash, Magnificent Random Width Hardwood Floors Through-out, Gorgeous Luxury Tiled Master Bath & Climate Controlled WIC in Master Bedroom, Elevated Vanities, Porcelain Tile in all Baths, Brushed Nickel Moen Faucets & Hardware, Remote Gas Vented Fireplace, Rinai Tankless Water Heater, Floored Attic, Powerful Hurricane Impact Windows, Plantation Shutters throughout, Solid Wood Interior Doors, Crown Moldings & Wainscoting, Metal Roof Accents, Remote Ceilings Fans in All Rooms, Deck, Patio and Balcony; Multi-zone HVAC, Abundant Storage, Enclosed Outside Shower, High-end Nickel Light fixtures along with Pot Lights, Wired for Smart Home, Fully Foam Insulated Garage, Epoxy Garage Floor, and More! Sold Furnished minus Personal Items and Wall Décor. Great Property! Great Location! See you on the Beach!
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $929,900
