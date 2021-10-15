 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $900,000

Renovated Corner 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home. New Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and Quartz Counters. New Custom Tiled Baths and Vanities. Hardwood Floors, New Gas Heater and Central Air, Attached Garage. This home has been renovated and ready to be enjoyed.

