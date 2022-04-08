4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $899,900

In Ocean City, you can not find a better property, in a better area, for a better price! By far the best buy on the island! This recently updated, corner, single-family home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, first floor master bedroom, granite countertops, high end Jenn-Air appliances, wet bar w/ beverage fridge, beautifully refinished hardwood floors, custom stone gas fireplace, central air conditioning, rooftop deck, professional landscaping, in-law suite and so much more! As part of the sale, the buyer will also receive a set of plans for a beautiful 6 bed, 5 bath custom home! Enjoy this home as-is or teardown and build your dream home! Call the listing agent to schedule a private showing before it’s gone! More pictures & video coming soon!