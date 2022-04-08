 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $899,900

4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $899,900

In Ocean City, you can not find a better property, in a better area, for a better price! By far the best buy on the island! This recently updated, corner, single-family home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, first floor master bedroom, granite countertops, high end Jenn-Air appliances, wet bar w/ beverage fridge, beautifully refinished hardwood floors, custom stone gas fireplace, central air conditioning, rooftop deck, professional landscaping, in-law suite and so much more! As part of the sale, the buyer will also receive a set of plans for a beautiful 6 bed, 5 bath custom home! Enjoy this home as-is or teardown and build your dream home! Call the listing agent to schedule a private showing before it’s gone! More pictures & video coming soon!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News