 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $889,000
spotlight

4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $889,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $889,000

This lovely single home is so immaculate, you'll think it is new construction! Park in your garage and you'll be able to walk to just about everything, including the beach, Boardwalk, shops and downtown food establishments. You must see this Costeria Cottage to experience its charm and comfort. With a great four bedroom, three custom bath layout, amenities include a patio, two decks, beautiful great room with gorgeous updated gas fireplace and custom hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with upgraded cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash. Other features include two zone gas heat & central air, functional storage room, enclosed outside beach shower, crown moldings, bullnose corners, stylish interior doors, upgraded lighting, new interior paint and quality construction by Carmen Costanza. This won't last... call now!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News