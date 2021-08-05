This lovely single home is so immaculate, you'll think it is new construction! Park in your garage and you'll be able to walk to just about everything, including the beach, Boardwalk, shops and downtown food establishments. You must see this Costeria Cottage to experience its charm and comfort. With a great four bedroom, three custom bath layout, amenities include a patio, two decks, beautiful great room with gorgeous updated gas fireplace and custom hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with upgraded cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash. Other features include two zone gas heat & central air, functional storage room, enclosed outside beach shower, crown moldings, bullnose corners, stylish interior doors, upgraded lighting, new interior paint and quality construction by Carmen Costanza. This won't last... call now!
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $889,000
