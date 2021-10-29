4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $859,900

Ocean City Dream Home! Lovely Single Family Home in pristine condition offering 4 bed/3 baths including a 1st floor Master. This beautiful home is a perfect fit as a summer vacation getaway or as a year around residence. Features include gas heat, central air, vinyl siding, granite counter tops, hard wood flooring, roomy and large closets, custom built in book shelves, 2nd floor laundry, two master BR closets including a walk in, attic storage, screened in front porch, plus two large upper level decks, plantation shutters on sliding glass doors, private fenced and landscaped yard with paver patio and walkway, attached garage and so much more. Located on a quiet street close to Ocean City's bay sporting area and a short walk to the downtown, boardwalk and beaches. Additional parking in the alley.