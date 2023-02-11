Location, location, location!! Single family residence in the heart of OC. Prefab raised home with high elevation. EIK area with SS appliances and plank flooring. Living room area with gas FP. Deck off of the back and first floor full bath. Second floor has three bedrooms. Primary bedroom with walk in closet and deck featuring skyline views of OC highlighting the ferris wheels from the boardwalk. The outdoor "basement" area has some fun play space for the warm weather and great storage space for all those summer time toys. Outdoor shower and sink area for cleaning all those caught fish!! Yard area and off street parking for 2/3 cars. Walking distance to boards and beach and downtown Asbury Ave. for those fun shopping trips and restaurants.
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $850,000
OCEAN CITY — Raj Khatiwala has about two weeks before he can start work on 801 Asbury Ave., a high-rise office building downtown.
ATLANTIC CITY — The investors who want to build a $2.7 billion, car-centric community on Bader Field would pay the city $115 million for the s…
ATLANTIC CITY — Dozens of city jobs remain open, but few residents are applying for them, city officials said at Wednesday’s CitiStat meeting …
Corporations and institutions are buying up residential real estate in New Jersey, driving housing prices higher and limiting choices for fami…
ATLANTIC CITY — The gaming, hospitality and tourism industries are still struggling to meet employment needs as the region continues to recove…
