Location, location, location!! Single family residence in the heart of OC. Prefab raised home with high elevation. EIK area with SS appliances and plank flooring. Living room area with gas FP. Deck off of the back and first floor full bath. Second floor has three bedrooms. Primary bedroom with walk in closet and deck featuring skyline views of OC highlighting the ferris wheels from the boardwalk. The outdoor "basement" area has some fun play space for the warm weather and great storage space for all those summer time toys. Outdoor shower and sink area for cleaning all those caught fish!! Yard area and off street parking for 2/3 cars. Walking distance to boards and beach and downtown Asbury Ave. for those fun shopping trips and restaurants.