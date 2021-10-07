 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $799,900

Quaint Ocean City Charm. This single family home is loaded with hugs! Well cared for and in GREAT shape, you'll enjoy the coziness of the rooms without feeling crowded. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Both of the full baths has the original claw-foot tub! Two great porches to sit on. The second floor porch has an ocean view and a view of the bay. The best of both worlds! Don't miss out on the opportunity to see this one. This property is being sold "as is".

