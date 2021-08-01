4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $699,000

This fully renovated Duplex is being converted into TWO Condos. The first floor features 3beds/2baths and the second floor features 4 beds/2bath. Both units features new flooring, new light fixtures, fresh coat of paint and both are partially furnished. This home is directly across the street from the NJ Transit OC Transportation Center. It is also conveniently located near restaurants, grocery stores, miniature golf, boardwalk and beach. Both units are very clean and easy to show!