This luxurious single family four bedroom, four-and-a-half home features impeccable finishes throughout offering inspiring spaces and exceptional direct ocean views. The living area and kitchen features cathedral ceilings, multiple exposures, and a custom-built game area with built-in benches in addition to the large dining area, while the chef designed kitchen boasts quartz countertops, GE Monogram stainless steel appliances, LED under cabinet lighting, pot filler over the oven, custom shaker style cabinets, in island drawer microwave and coffee bar with beverage cooler. Pella windows and sliding glass doors lead to the massive balcony with direct ocean views, power awning, LED lighting in railings and soffits. Other features in this “Smart Home” include wainscoting and ship-lap throughout including gorgeous fireplace ship-lap covered wall, custom closet shelving throughout, 4 stop elevator offers access from the garage to all three floors above. Property is located one house from the famous Ocean City boardwalk between 15th and 16th Streets on Chelsea Place. 1st floor includes a den with beautiful wainscoting, bedroom and full bath with custom tile work. The 2nd floor consists of three additional bedrooms each with a private bath. Owners’ suite includes custom curb less walk-in programmable shower with dual shower heads and body sprays, backlit mirror with defogger over custom vanity. Owners’ suite also offers electric power blinds and access to the balcony with direct ocean views. The exterior features “Royal Select” PVC siding with 7” overlap, as well as white board and batten siding as accents, mahogany exterior ceilings on 1st and 2nd floor decks. Professional landscaping includes aluminum fencing encompassing the entire backyard. This incredible home is less than one year old. Construction was completed in March of 2022. Includes high end designer furnishings minus some artwork.