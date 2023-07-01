"Tuxedo Lagoon" Is a beautiful New Construction single family home located on the mouth of the 10th St lagoon. Its corner location provides unparalleled sunset bay views, safety from the open channel, a quick walk to the 9th st bridge for exercise or a few steps to Dead End Bagel Shop. The 3 story home boasts 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, a great room (kitchen,dining,living) and 2nd Family room, ELEVATOR, 3 amazing decks, a full patio, a cabana shower, 1 car garage and 1 car parking pad. Locally developed by ClarkEdward with the amenities and attention to design and construction a waterfront home should have.