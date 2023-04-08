Breathtaking beachside single located in the desired Neal Tract is custom built by Joey Gavranich in 2020 is appointed with the finest finishes throughout. This meticulously kept 4 bed, 3.5 bath home is on a raised elevation to maximize ocean views, four stop private elevator, large single car garage with Tesla charger, custom milled open staircase, luxury vinyl flooring throughout with matching tile flooring in foyer, custom window treatments, 2 panel solid core doors, three bedrooms with private decks, northside third level bedroom includes en suite bath, fabulous ocean views for the master suite and south side bedroom on second level with expanded decks, spa like bathrooms, lots of closets, including master walk in, spacious great room with stunning top level living area with vaulted ceiling, 16 ft slider to front ocean porch, breathless ocean views, spectacular sunsets, gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops and tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, stainless GE Cafe appliances, Sub-Zero wine cooler, Bosch dishwasher, Sharp microwave drawer, GE stackable washer/dryer, soft close Shaker Style cabinetry, custom stained glass, two high efficiency Mitsubishi recessed ceiling cassettes in great room and one wall mount in foyer, high efficient Lennox HVAC system provides comfort for levels two and three, digital Wi-Fi thermostats control all systems, enclosed outside shower, monitored security system, including cameras, quality furnishings and so much more. This spectacular property has never been rented. Become captivated by the serenity of the sea in a home designed to surpass your expectations here at 505 St Davids Place