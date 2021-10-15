 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,870,000

Welcome to Seagate, which has quickly become a home away from home for savvy vacationers. Nestled on a 50 x 100 lot just a few houses from a quiet Gardens beach, this home is a perfect seaside retreat. Gleaming hardwood floors accentuate the clean look throughout the home. The open floor plan living area includes an amazing chef’s kitchen with Gaggenau appliances and cork flooring, with a junior suite, two more bedrooms and a hallway bath also at this level. Upstairs there is a spacious and comfortable family room with wet bar opening onto the rear ocean view sun deck, and an adjacent half bath. The large master suite next door also opens onto the rear deck, where you can enjoy the ocean breezes and the sound of the surf. Outside, there is a generous driveway leading to the oversize two car detached garage. The property is offered fully furnished and equipped. Comfortable hot water baseboard heat is fed by a new boiler, while central air conditioning and on-demand hot water provide year-round comfort. Lovingly improved and decorated by the owners, this property is in beautiful, move in condition Showings by appointment only; available to see 10/8-10/14 as well as other dates. Call for appointment.

