4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,850,000

Location, location, location. Nestled on a 50 x 100 lot just three houses from the beach on quiet Seacrest Road, this unassuming facade hides a perfect seaside retreat. Gleaming hardwood floors and neutral decor accentuate the clean look throughout the home. The open floor plan living area includes an amazing chef’s kitchen with Gaggenau appliances and cork flooring, with a junior suite, two more bedrooms and a hallway bath also at this level. Upstairs there is a spacious and comfortable family room with wet bar opening onto the rear ocean view sun deck, and an adjacent half bath. The large master suite next door also opens onto the rear deck, where you can enjoy the ocean breezes and the sound of the surf. The owners have beautifully repaired, renovated and improved the interior, and it is kept in showroom-ready condition. Outside, there is a generous driveway leading to the oversize two car detached garage. The property is offered fully furnished and equipped. Want a new home near the beach but not sure when you will be ready to use it? This lot will accommodate a new home of up to 4,000 sf with sight lines to the ocean. While you think about your long-term needs, you can enjoy the ambiance of the current home, or opt to accept a full slate of rental bookings for 2022. The owners are popular AirBnB hosts, garnering five-star reviews and realizing over $115K in 2021 rental income.