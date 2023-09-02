Experience the epitome of coastal luxury in this custom-built single family home nestled in Ocean City's coveted east side Gardens neighborhood. Just a leisurely stroll from the serene and secluded north end beaches, this meticulously designed residence built in 2022 by J.A. Gavranich Custom Home Builders offers a "better than new construction" opportunity, thoughtfully furnished and move-in ready for the discerning luxury home buyer. The exterior is adorned with Everlast composite clapboard siding that elegantly marries timeless aesthetics with modern durability. Mahogany shades the front porch accented by a Carolina blue Therma-Tru Classic Craft front door, offering an inviting space to soak in the coastal ambiance. Inside, an open-concept interior seamlessly connects the foyer through an expansive living area and dining space graced with craftsman-style trim, flowing into a gourmet kitchen, replete with Café series appliances overlooking the pool. Adjacent, you'll discover the powder room and laundry room graced with a convenient side access door, providing effortless entry from the beach or pool. Boasting 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms including 2 en-suite baths, and a versatile top-floor study which could serve as an additional bedroom with a private deck offering captivating views. Step into an enchanting backyard oasis, where a heated salt-water gunite pool, embraced by 6-foot privacy fencing, beckons you to unwind while an outdoor shower invites rejuvenation after a day at the beach or pool. The property offers off-street parking for two cars and is prepped for the addition of an elevator, backed by a transferable new construction homeowners warranty. The elevator shaft has been finished into spacious closets, providing ample storage options. Dual-zone high-efficiency Trane gas heaters and air conditioners further elevate the appeal of this exceptional residence.Your new level of luxury living awaits!