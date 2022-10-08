 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,495,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,495,000

This breathtaking Gardens oasis developed by Buck Custom Homes is appointed with the finest finishes throughout including cedar shake siding, upgraded cabinetry, beautiful trimwork, a gourmet kitchen, rich hardwood floors, spa-like bathrooms and much more.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News