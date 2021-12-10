2 Grenada Lane consists of 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with an elevator on a 45x100 lagoon front lot. This home has been remodeled and renovated throughout the years. On the first floor you will find a gourmet kitchen with sub zero refrigeration, tile backsplash, granite countertops and a large granite island featuring cooling drawers. The kitchen flows straight back past the 6 seating dining room and into the spacious living room area as well as a full bath. Off the back of the living room is 2 slider doors leading out to an enclosed porch area with a couch, hammock swing, and awesome bay views. The back deck is perfect for entertaining large parties and enjoying all the activities a bayfront home has to offer. Leading up the stairs you will find 4 bedrooms one of which is currently being used as a golf simulator/man cave (closet is behind gold netting). On the second floor is a community hallway full bathroom as well as a very large laundry/ utility rooms featuring abundant cabinet space. Finally the master bed room includes a king bed and enormous walk-in closet. A see through fire place wall in the master separates the bedroom from the bathroom that includes a walk in shower, tub, and enclosed toilet area. Other features of the home include a 2 car garage with a refrigerator and ample storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
EDITOR NOTE: Rekt Cafe was shut down after it did not have the proper permits to operate in the city. Click here to read the full story.
ATLANTIC CITY — For decades, the resort’s casinos have identified as being part of either the Boardwalk or the newer, hipper Marina District.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A 69-year-old man was found dead Thursday after being trapped underneath a car, Detective Michael Tantum said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Described variously as a bar or a cannabis club, the Rekt Café on Bellevue Avenue is no more.
- +3
-
Four of the city's nine casinos could close if the amendments to the casino PILOT are not approved, Senate President Steve Sweeney said Monday…
Now, a member of the Board of Education is leveling the accusations against other elected board members.
The Press of Atlantic City will be announcing its high school football Coach of the Year online on Dec. 10 and in print on Dec. 11.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — After hearing a promise to address persistent complaints about noise and parking, the Planning Board in November granted site…
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old Bridgeton man died in a single-vehicle crash in the township, police told NJ Advance Media.
NJSIAA to re-examine high school football video review in wake of issues at Regional Championship games
ROBBINSVILLE — After further review, video replay at high school football championship games is under review, the New Jersey State Interschola…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE