4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,450,000

2 Grenada Lane consists of 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with an elevator on a 45x100 lagoon front lot. This home has been remodeled and renovated throughout the years. On the first floor you will find a gourmet kitchen with sub zero refrigeration, tile backsplash, granite countertops and a large granite island featuring cooling drawers. The kitchen flows straight back past the 6 seating dining room and into the spacious living room area as well as a full bath. Off the back of the living room is 2 slider doors leading out to an enclosed porch area with a couch, hammock swing, and awesome bay views. The back deck is perfect for entertaining large parties and enjoying all the activities a bayfront home has to offer. Leading up the stairs you will find 4 bedrooms one of which is currently being used as a golf simulator/man cave (closet is behind gold netting). On the second floor is a community hallway full bathroom as well as a very large laundry/ utility rooms featuring abundant cabinet space. Finally the master bed room includes a king bed and enormous walk-in closet. A see through fire place wall in the master separates the bedroom from the bathroom that includes a walk in shower, tub, and enclosed toilet area. Other features of the home include a 2 car garage with a refrigerator and ample storage.