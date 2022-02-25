 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,400,000

Discover your new Waterfront lifestyle in this Ocean City Lagoon Front home on Midway Harbor. This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Riviera single is situated on a spacious 50x100 lot. Classic split level layout. Upstairs includes living room, dining room, kitchen, sunroom, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including the master bedroom with en-suite. The lower level boasts a spacious family room with bar and brick surround fireplace, one bedroom, full bath and laundry / utility room. Also on the lower level is the large attached garage with plenty of space for all your water toys, boating & fishing supplies, etc. The lagoon side of the home faces west ensuring afternoon sun and great sunset views year round. 50 feet of water frontage - highlights include a floating dock and newer vinyl bulkhead. Use, renovate or tear down and build your waterfront dream home - in this highly sought after location you have great options.

