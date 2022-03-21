Well priced 4 bedrooms 4.5 bath lagoon front home featuring 2 large boat slips, sky deck with fabulous views... redone kitchen with granite counter tops and a very nice appliance package. Unfurnished and freshly painted, make this home ready for your designer touch. The master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and a super spacious bath that includes a Jacuzzi. The master also leads to a large deck with access to the sky deck. Close to golf, shopping and an easy access on and off the island. Fully maintenance free with cedar impression siding. Lovely patio area with a pleasant view of the lagoon. Convenient large screened in porch running off a spacious living room. If you've been looking for a comfortable large single home on the water with access to boat slips and all the fun that entails, plus a realistic price, you've found your home. Call today to see this wonderful home.
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,399,000
