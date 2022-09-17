4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,395,000

Gorgeous New CUSTOM Single Family Home with Spectacular OCEAN Views! This High-End Quality Build will feature: ELEVATOR, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Luxury Baths, Powder Room, Spacious Great Room, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Upgraded Cabinetry, SS Appliances, Upscale Luxury Tile Backsplash, High-end Granite/Quartz Countertops, Hardwood Flooring in the Living Room, Stairs, Hallway, Beautiful Tiled Showers and Tile above Tub, Elevated Vanities w/ Stunning Granite/Quartz Tops, Shower Doors, PVC decking, Metal Spindle Railings, Large Baseboard & Trim Throughout, Hose bibs on all decks, Four (4) Magnificent Decks with OCEAN Views, 2 Car Parking (1 in Garage + 1 Outside), and More! Great Location! Spectacular Single Family Home! Endless OCEAN Views! Outstanding Value! See you on the Beach!