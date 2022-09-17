 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,395,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,395,000

Gorgeous New CUSTOM Single Family Home with Spectacular OCEAN Views! This High-End Quality Build will feature: ELEVATOR, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Luxury Baths, Powder Room, Spacious Great Room, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Upgraded Cabinetry, SS Appliances, Upscale Luxury Tile Backsplash, High-end Granite/Quartz Countertops, Hardwood Flooring in the Living Room, Stairs, Hallway, Beautiful Tiled Showers and Tile above Tub, Elevated Vanities w/ Stunning Granite/Quartz Tops, Shower Doors, PVC decking, Metal Spindle Railings, Large Baseboard & Trim Throughout, Hose bibs on all decks, Four (4) Magnificent Decks with OCEAN Views, 2 Car Parking (1 in Garage + 1 Outside), and More! Great Location! Spectacular Single Family Home! Endless OCEAN Views! Outstanding Value! See you on the Beach!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News