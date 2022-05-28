4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,350,000

26 Summer Court is a beautiful Asher Architects designed custom built single family home with fantastic water views. Upon arriving at this magnificent property you will immediately notice the superb styling and high level of materials used to build the home including stone accents and Hardie plank siding. The interior features include an upside down layout with 3 bedrooms and a den with fireplace on the first floor, full and half bath, large ipe wood patio with a built in Swim Spa. Up the stairs takes you to a wonderful open layout with kitchen, dining, and living area with cathedral ceilings and custom mill work, huge high-end kitchen featuring quartz counters and a 48" Wolf range, large counters, full walk-in pantry with extra refrigerator, and double sliders out to a huge deck partially screened in with expansive views of the marshes and Intracoastal Waterway. A large master suite with walk in closet is also on the 2nd floor. Hardwood flooring throughout and ship lap ceilings and crown molding make this home show beautifully. Come see this beauty soon before it's too late.....