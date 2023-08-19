Spectacular brand new construction single family home only 3 lots to the beach! Amenities feature custom siding with brick veneer, garage, outside shower, 3 levels of living, 4 beds, 3.5 baths, elevator, 3 decks, ocean views, gorgeous interior layout with the finest finishes and appointments, gas fireplace, laundry room, and so much more... Located in the desirable north end of Ocean City, just a stone's throw to the boards and beach. Fall of 2023 est completion date. Call for more details.
4 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,250,000
